Law and Order

Man docked for alleged criminal trespass

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 12, 2023.

Mr Ibe Egbe was on Tuesday docked at an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja for alleged criminal trespass and attempt to commit an offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, SP Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the complainant, Mr Anthony Jackson reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on Sept.10.

Olanipekun alleged that the defendant jumped into the complainant’s hotel premises in Kubwa, through the fence and remained there with intent to commit an offence of theft on the said date.

He added that while the defendant attempted to escape, he was caught and arrested.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty.

” I am new in Abuja and was attacked by hoodlums on the said day, so I escaped and jumped into the hotel to stay safe and not to steal, ” he said.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to N100,000 bail with one surety with a fixed address, within the court’s jurisdiction.

Adamu said the surety must produce means of identification and a print out of Bank Verification Number (BVN).

He adjourned the matter until Oct.16, for hearing.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

