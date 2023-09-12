Menu
Cases & Trials

Man, 33, arraigned in Lagos for alleged tricycle theft

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikorodu (Lagos State), Sept. 12, 2023

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday  arraigned one 33-year-old Bananas Chimobi, who allegedly stole a tricycle worth N400,000.

Chimobi, whose address was not provided, is charged with stealing before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 31, at 4.00 p.m. at Abuja, Ibeshe area of Ikorodu.

Famuyiwa said that Chimobi stole the tricycle with registration number LSD 241 QH belonging to one Mrs Akinfeyeku Bukola.

She said that stealing  contravened Section 287(9)(c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The  Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Ogbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with a surety in like sum.

She   adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for mention. (www.naija247news.com)


Man docked for alleged criminal trespass

Police arraign 3 men for allegedly belonging to secret cult, assault


Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

