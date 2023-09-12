Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

“Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Crash Kills Two, Injures One: TRACE Confirms”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has confirmed a tragic accident on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in the Ayedere area, resulting in the loss of two lives and one person sustaining injuries. This unfortunate incident was caused by the driver of an unregistered Mazda car, who was driving against traffic and collided head-on with a Mazda bus bearing the registration SEY 311 ZY.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for the state traffic agency, relayed this information to the press in Abeokuta. He further explained that the injured motorboy had been promptly rescued and taken to a nearby hospital even before TRACE arrived at the scene. Regrettably, the driver of the car had already been taken by his family for burial.

The bodies of both bus drivers have been deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital. According to eyewitnesses, the white Mazda bus, loaded with foodstuffs, was traveling in the correct lane, heading outbound to Abeokuta at the time of the accident.

Akinbiyi cautioned drivers against violating traffic regulations, emphasizing the inherent dangers associated with such violations. It serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by reckless driving and disregard for traffic laws.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Nigeria’s N21 Trillion Housing Deficit Revealed by VP Shettima at Sokoto Housing Estate Groundbreaking”
Next article
“Edo Deputy Governor Relocates Office Amid Legal Resolution, Faces Infrastructure Issues”
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Eyes Permanent G-20 Membership Despite AU Inclusion

Naija247news, New York -
Nigeria is actively seeking support to secure a permanent...

Tinubu’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment More Important Than We Think – Tax Committee Chair

Naija247news, New York -
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy...

Accounting Icon, Pa Akintola Williams, Passes Away At 104

Naija247news, New York -
The revered figure in the accounting field, Pa Akintola...

Unity Bank Plc Reports Modest 2% Deposit Growth in H1 2022

Naija247news, New York -
Unity Bank Plc recently announced a slight 2% growth...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Eyes Permanent G-20 Membership Despite AU Inclusion

Diplomacy 0
Nigeria is actively seeking support to secure a permanent...

Tinubu’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment More Important Than We Think – Tax Committee Chair

Political parties 0
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy...

Accounting Icon, Pa Akintola Williams, Passes Away At 104

Top Stories 0
The revered figure in the accounting field, Pa Akintola...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights