“Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Crash Kills Two, Injures One: TRACE Confirms”

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has confirmed a tragic accident on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in the Ayedere area, resulting in the loss of two lives and one person sustaining injuries. This unfortunate incident was caused by the driver of an unregistered Mazda car, who was driving against traffic and collided head-on with a Mazda bus bearing the registration SEY 311 ZY.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for the state traffic agency, relayed this information to the press in Abeokuta. He further explained that the injured motorboy had been promptly rescued and taken to a nearby hospital even before TRACE arrived at the scene. Regrettably, the driver of the car had already been taken by his family for burial.

The bodies of both bus drivers have been deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital. According to eyewitnesses, the white Mazda bus, loaded with foodstuffs, was traveling in the correct lane, heading outbound to Abeokuta at the time of the accident.

Akinbiyi cautioned drivers against violating traffic regulations, emphasizing the inherent dangers associated with such violations. It serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by reckless driving and disregard for traffic laws.