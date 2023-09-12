Menu
Kano suspends 2 principals for negligence

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 12,2023.

KANO—The Kano State government has suspended two principals of the French Bilingual College and Chinese Bilingual College in Kwankwaso, Madobi Local Government Area of the state for negligence of duty

Commissioner for Education, Umar Haruna in a statement by the Ministry’s Director Public Enlightenment, Balarabe Kiru, disclosed that the suspended principals were not on their respective schools when the team of take-up inspection paid a visit to monitor the commencement of the 2023/2024 first term School Session.

Similarly, the Commissioner approved the posting of Umar Sabo to sit-in as Principal in French Bilingual Collage and Isyaku Umar Abdullahi as sit-in Principal Chinese Bilingual Collage Kwankwaso respectively.

According to the statement, “The inspection team led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Hajiya Kubra Imam discovered that students of the two Collages were not served food for yesterday night (Sunday) and their breakfast for today (Monday) was not ready up to the time for the visit.

“The Commissioner expressed dismay over what he called unconcerned attitudes shown by the two Principals and therefore directed them to handover the Schools affairs to the new sit-in Principals and report to the ministry pending an investigation.”

“Emphasizing the need for better education outcomes in the state, Umar Doguwa warned all School Authorities to shun any act that would undermine the present administration effort in reviving education sector.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner commended the Principal of Government Girls College (WTC) Kano Kofar Famfo and her counterpart of Government Girls Secondary School Kwankwaso for their dedication and compliance to make all the needed arrangements for the commencement of the 2023/2024 Academic Session.

“Students are so impressed in the way they were served food. Their turn out is very commendable and Principals of the two Schools made good effort to make their School environment conductive.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

