Political parties

“Kano Assembly Suspends Gwale Council Chairman Over Misconduct and Illegal Land Sales”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Chairman of Gwale Local Government Council, Khalid Ishaq Diso, has been suspended by the Kano State House of Assembly for three months. This decision follows allegations of unauthorized land sales and unilateral decision-making. The House adopted the report from its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during a recent plenary session.

These allegations were presented by six councilors who petitioned the House, citing his alleged misconduct. State Assembly Speaker Jubril Ismail Falgore explained, “The council chairman was accused of making unilateral decisions without involving the councillors.”

In response, the Assembly formed an ad hoc committee to investigate the claims thoroughly, with a report expected within two months. Meanwhile, the Vice-Chairman of Gwale Local Government Council will assume control for the next three months. This suspension aims to ensure a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations against Chairman Khalid Ishaq Diso.

The suspension has sparked varied reactions within the local community. Some view it as a necessary step to address alleged misconduct, while others are awaiting the investigation’s outcome for a clearer perspective.

