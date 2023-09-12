“Juventus Star Paul Pogba Faces Suspension Over Positive Test for Testosterone”

Juventus and French midfielder, Paul Pogba, has found himself in hot water as Italian anti-doping authorities (NADO) have provisionally suspended him due to a positive doping test for the banned substance testosterone. This development came to light on Monday when NADO released an official statement to AFP.

NADO stated, “The National Antidoping Tribunal, in line with the request made by the National Antidoping Prosecutor, has imposed a provisional suspension on the athlete Paul Labile Pogba.” The detected substance, “Non-endogenous testosterone metabolites,” aligns with doping regulations.

The doping test took place on the opening day of the Italian Serie A season during Juventus’ 3-0 victory against Udinese on August 20. Interestingly, Pogba was an unused substitute during that match.

This provisional suspension is based on the results of the ‘A’ sample, and should the ‘B’ sample also confirm the presence of testosterone, Pogba could face a lengthy four-year ban from competitive football.

NADO issued a statement on Monday to address the various reports circulating in the Italian media about Pogba’s situation. The midfielder, who had hoped to play for Juventus against Lazio in an upcoming match, now faces an uncertain future.

Paul Pogba, once a star player during France’s 2018 World Cup victory, has experienced a challenging 2022-2023 season marred by injuries and a blackmail scandal. His participation was limited to just ten games for Juventus that season, and he also missed the 2022 World Cup with the French national team.