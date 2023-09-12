Menu
“I’m The Funniest Comedian On Earth” – Carter Efe Brags

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Oderhwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has responded to criticisms regarding the humour in his skits.

In a recent appearance on Cool FM Nigeria’s Big Friday Show hosted by reality star Tacha, Efe confidently asserted that he is the funniest comedian in both Nigeria and the entire world.

Addressing comments on social media that have labeled his skits as lacking humour, Efe remained steadfast in his belief in his comedic abilities. He asserted that there is no comedian who can surpass his comedic prowess, and he expects that even his harshest critics will eventually come around to appreciating his humor.

Efe also shared insights into his earnings, revealing that he makes $20,000 per video from Facebook and earns N5 million per advertisement.

“I see comments on social media saying my skits are not funny. But I can tell you I am the most funniest comedian on earth. I’m funnier than whoever you call. There’s nobody you want to call that is funnier than me.

“Very soon my critics will start believing me. Now I do see positive comments on my videos. Some of the commentators said I’m becoming one of the best skit makers in Nigeria. But some of the critics don just like me. They don’t even watch my skits, they just conclude that I’m not funny”, Efe declared.(www.naija247news.com).

