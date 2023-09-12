Girl officially adds Adeleke to her name days after receiving N2 million

September 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian girl who received N2 million from Davido has caused a buzz online after officially adding Adeleke to her names.

The lady gained widespread attention after she was given N2 million by the singer and father of four.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared her new name and requested that people address her accordingly.

This decision comes shortly after Davido gifted her a staggering N2 million following the viral success of her video, which was originally posted by Tunde Ednut.

The announcement of Chinonye Mufasa Adeleke’s name change has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens across social media platforms.

Many have expressed their support and admiration for her bold decision, while many others asked her to stop chasing stating that it was unwise of her to dispose off her father’s name.

@_Oluwaseyi745 commented: “So your papa name no fit you again abi???”

@the kiki2 said; “Dey play. Adeleke na small name for your eye? If na you sef gossipmill you go add adeleke for your birth certificate.”

@comradeierrbernard said: “You still write Chinonye there. Dey play. If na me, I go change that Chinonye to Chef Chi. Wetin i wan use my own name do?”

@cutebarbie commented: “Her papa don die?”

@wendy_adamma reacted: “Nah my helper name I wan Dey bear now.”(www.naija247news.com).