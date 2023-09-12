Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Girl officially adds Adeleke to her name days after receiving N2 million

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 12, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian girl who received N2 million from Davido has caused a buzz online after officially adding Adeleke to her names.

The lady gained widespread attention after she was given N2 million by the singer and father of four.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared her new name and requested that people address her accordingly.

This decision comes shortly after Davido gifted her a staggering N2 million following the viral success of her video, which was originally posted by Tunde Ednut.

The announcement of Chinonye Mufasa Adeleke’s name change has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens across social media platforms.

Many have expressed their support and admiration for her bold decision, while many others asked her to stop chasing stating that it was unwise of her to dispose off her father’s name.

@_Oluwaseyi745 commented: “So your papa name no fit you again abi???”

@the kiki2 said; “Dey play. Adeleke na small name for your eye? If na you sef gossipmill you go add adeleke for your birth certificate.”

@comradeierrbernard said: “You still write Chinonye there. Dey play. If na me, I go change that Chinonye to Chef Chi. Wetin i wan use my own name do?”

@cutebarbie commented: “Her papa don die?”

@wendy_adamma reacted: “Nah my helper name I wan Dey bear now.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Success to me is the lives you change not money” –
Next article
Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira lost against the...

“Success to me is the lives you change not money” –

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer David Adeleke aka Davido, ...

Drake loses $500k after Adesanya defeat to Strickland

Naija247news, New York -
Canadian superstar singer, Drake lost $500,000 after he placed...

“I’m The Funniest Comedian On Earth” – Carter Efe Brags

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian skit maker and content creator...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira lost against the...

“Success to me is the lives you change not money” –

Entertainment 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer David Adeleke aka Davido, ...

Drake loses $500k after Adesanya defeat to Strickland

Lifestyle News 0
Canadian superstar singer, Drake lost $500,000 after he placed...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights