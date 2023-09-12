Menu
Politics & Govt News

FG delists 37 illegal loan apps

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 12,2023.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has announced that the number of delisted loan apps has now increased from nine to 37.

The number of fully approved loan apps also grew to 164 from 154. The number of loan apps with conditional approval declined to 38 from 40, and the number of apps on the commission’s watchlist grew to 56 from 20.

The FCCPC which carried out an investigation after harassment of Nigerians by the lenders, said the delisted loan apps have been permanently deleted by Google from Play Store.

The delisted apps are;

“Swiftkash App, Hen Credit Loan App, Cash Door App, Joy Cash-Loan Up To 1,000,000 App, Eaglecash App, Luckyloan Personal Loan App, Getloan App, Easeloan Apps, Naira Naija, Cashlawn App, Easynaira App, Crediting App, Yoyi App, Nut Loan App, Cashpal App, Nairaeasy Gist Loan App, Camelloan App, Nairaloan App,  Moneytreefinance Made Easy App

“Cashme App, Secucash App, Creditbox App, Cashmama App, Crimson Credit App, Galaxy Credit App, Ease Cash App, Xcredit, Imoney, Naira Naija, Imoneyplus-Instant, Nairanaija-Instant, Nownowmoney, Naija Cash, Eagle Cash, Firstnell App, Flypay, and Spark Credit.”(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

