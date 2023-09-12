Farm manager in court for alleged theft of N5.4m chickens

Abuja, Sept. 12, 2023.

The Police on Tuesday arraigned a 36-year-old farm Manager, Patrick Olusegun, in Abuja, for allegedly stealing birds worth N5.4 million.

The police charged Olusegun, who resides at Lugbe, Abuja, with theft but he pleaded not guilty before a Kado Grade 1 Area Court.

The prosecution, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that Mr Ajayi Elijah of Wale John Farms, Lugbe, Abuja, reported the matter at Lugbe Police Station on Sept. 8.

Nwafoaku alleged that, in July, the complainant employed the defendant to manage his poultry farm with over one thousand birds.

He said that when the complainant took stock of the birds, 542 birds worth N5.4 million were missing.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was consequently apprehended, adding that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the missing chickens.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 289 of the Penal Code.

The Area Court Judge, Mr Mohammed Wakili, granted the defendant bail in the sum of one million Naira with one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 10 for hearing. (www.naija247news.com)