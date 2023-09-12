Menu
Fake Commissioner of Police arrested in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of Lagos state police command have arrested an impersonator who has been parading himself before the public as a Police Commissioner.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Monday, September 11, while briefing newsmen on the recent achievements recorded by the command.

He said the suspected “fake CP”, simply identified as Emmanuel, was arrested on Sept. 2, at about 4.40 p.m. when he visited a police formation in Ikorodu area and introduced himself as a Commissioner of Police.

“He was fully regarded as such but upon questioning, he was discovered to be an impersonator. During a search in his residence, we recovered a Deputy Commissioner of Police warrant card, an Assistant Commissioner of Police warrant card, Kenwood walkie-talkie, police camouflage singlet and face cap,” he said.

In a related development, the spokesperson of the command, said that another impersonator was arrested on Sept. 4 following a complaint from the Nigeria Bar Association, Epe Area of Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspect, one Ibrahim Bello, has allegedly been conducting and presenting himself as a Lawyer at the Epe Magistrate Courts for several years.

According to him, operatives of the Command arrested the suspect fully dressed in a lawyer’s regalia in the court where he went to depend a client.

“He was brought in for questioning, where he was discovered to be an impersonator,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items found with him, which were also paraded, include his portrait with inscription: “Bello Law Firm Office, Obas & Chiefs of Lagos State Law, Tenancy Law 2015, Due Process of Law and Law of Trespass of Land and Nuisance.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

