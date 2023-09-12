Menu
Election Tribunal Court

“Election Tribunal Disqualifies Kano NNPP Representative for Certificate Forgery”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Kano State rendered a verdict on Monday, removing Idris Dankawu, the incumbent representing Kumbotso Federal Constituency. The tribunal’s decision was based on the confirmation that Dankawu, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), had submitted a falsified West African School Certificate when contesting the election.

Munir Danagudi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate who had lodged the petition against Dankawu, presented evidence to the court, alleging that Dankawu had forged his Secondary School Certificate to gain admission into Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Kaduna.

Justice I.P. Chima, in delivering the judgment, concluded that Dankawu of NNPP had indeed falsified his WAEC certificate, thereby invalidating the election. As a result, the tribunal instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to revoke the Certificate of Return issued to Dankawu and declare Danagudi as the legitimate victor of the Kumbotso Federal Constituency election held on February 25, 2023.

Justice Chima proclaimed, “In accordance with the law’s provisions, we hereby announce and confirm Munir Babba Danagudi as the winner of the Kumbotso Federal House Representatives election. Each party is responsible for its own costs.”

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

