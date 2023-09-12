“Edo Deputy Governor Relocates Office Amid Legal Resolution, Faces Infrastructure Issues”

Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, has initiated the relocation of his office from the Government House area, following the withdrawal of his lawsuit against Governor Godwin Obaseki’s alleged plans for his removal.

The new office is located at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, near the Government House. Sources close to the deputy governor revealed that the Head of Service had sent a letter instructing the Permanent Secretary of the Deputy Governor’s Office to oversee the relocation of civil servants and files to this new location.

However, it’s worth noting that the new office faces challenges; it lacks electricity, is prone to flooding, and has limited office space. Despite this, the state government maintains that the deputy governor’s new office is still within the designated Government House area.