Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

“Edo Deputy Governor Relocates Office Amid Legal Resolution, Faces Infrastructure Issues”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, has initiated the relocation of his office from the Government House area, following the withdrawal of his lawsuit against Governor Godwin Obaseki’s alleged plans for his removal.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The new office is located at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, near the Government House. Sources close to the deputy governor revealed that the Head of Service had sent a letter instructing the Permanent Secretary of the Deputy Governor’s Office to oversee the relocation of civil servants and files to this new location.

However, it’s worth noting that the new office faces challenges; it lacks electricity, is prone to flooding, and has limited office space. Despite this, the state government maintains that the deputy governor’s new office is still within the designated Government House area.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Crash Kills Two, Injures One: TRACE Confirms”
Next article
Kukah carpets governors over Rwanda retreat
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Eyes Permanent G-20 Membership Despite AU Inclusion

Naija247news, New York -
Nigeria is actively seeking support to secure a permanent...

Tinubu’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment More Important Than We Think – Tax Committee Chair

Naija247news, New York -
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy...

Accounting Icon, Pa Akintola Williams, Passes Away At 104

Naija247news, New York -
The revered figure in the accounting field, Pa Akintola...

Unity Bank Plc Reports Modest 2% Deposit Growth in H1 2022

Naija247news, New York -
Unity Bank Plc recently announced a slight 2% growth...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Eyes Permanent G-20 Membership Despite AU Inclusion

Diplomacy 0
Nigeria is actively seeking support to secure a permanent...

Tinubu’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment More Important Than We Think – Tax Committee Chair

Political parties 0
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy...

Accounting Icon, Pa Akintola Williams, Passes Away At 104

Top Stories 0
The revered figure in the accounting field, Pa Akintola...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights