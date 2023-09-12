Drake loses $500k after Adesanya defeat to Strickland

Canadian superstar singer, Drake lost $500,000 after he placed a bet on Isreal Adesanya to retain his middleweight title at UFC 293.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sean Strickland defeated Isreal Adeanya to become the new middleweight champion of the world, with all judges scoring the fight in this favour.

Before the match, Drake posted a bet slip on his Instagram account showing a $500,000 bet o Adesanya to win by KO.

A first-round knock down by the American was the highlight of the fight that went the whole five rounds.

Drake is famously known for placing bets on different sorting events around the world.

He placed a million-dollar bet on Argentina to defeat France in normal time during the 2022 World Cup, which he lost as Argentina went on to win on penalties.