Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Drake loses $500k after Adesanya defeat to Strickland

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Canadian superstar singer, Drake lost $500,000 after he placed a bet on Isreal Adesanya to retain his middleweight title at UFC 293.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sean Strickland defeated Isreal Adeanya to become the new middleweight champion of the world, with all judges scoring the fight in this favour.

Before the match, Drake posted a bet slip on his Instagram account showing a $500,000 bet o Adesanya to win by KO.

A first-round knock down by the American was the highlight of the fight that went the whole five rounds.

Drake is famously known for placing bets on different sorting events around the world.

He placed a million-dollar bet on Argentina to defeat France in normal time during the 2022 World Cup, which he lost as Argentina went on to win on penalties.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“I’m The Funniest Comedian On Earth” – Carter Efe Brags
Next article
“Success to me is the lives you change not money” –
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira lost against the...

Girl officially adds Adeleke to her name days after receiving N2 million

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian girl who received N2 million...

“Success to me is the lives you change not money” –

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer David Adeleke aka Davido, ...

“I’m The Funniest Comedian On Earth” – Carter Efe Brags

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian skit maker and content creator...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira depreciates by 7.08% against Dollar at investors, exporters window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira lost against the...

Girl officially adds Adeleke to her name days after receiving N2 million

Entertainment 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian girl who received N2 million...

“Success to me is the lives you change not money” –

Entertainment 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Singer David Adeleke aka Davido, ...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights