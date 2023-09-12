Central Banks Set for Higher-for-Longer Era to Fight Inflation

The global economy is moving toward a sustained period of low interest rates, and upcoming monetary decisions in developed countries are crucial in charting this course. Over the next week, key decisions will be made on borrowing costs for major currencies like the dollar and euro. While some outcomes are uncertain, there’s a growing consensus among central banks to remain vigilant about inflation. This theme emerged prominently at the recent Jackson Hole meeting.

The European Central Bank (ECB) faces a tough decision on whether to continue raising rates or pause. Economists are divided, and market odds have shifted due to data indicating a weakening German economy. Regardless of their choice, convincing financial markets of their commitment to tight policy amid economic challenges will be challenging.

The Federal Reserve, meeting next week, is cautiously optimistic about controlling inflation without harming the economy. Bond markets predict no rate hikes, and economists expect rates to remain steady. The focus will be on updated economic projections showing a potential year-end hike while keeping rates high to target 2% inflation.

The Bank of England (BOE) is likely to raise rates, but concerns about recession are growing among committee members, potentially signaling the end of aggressive rate hikes.

Swiss National Bank (SNB) may not need to raise rates, depending on the ECB’s decision. Norges Bank and Sweden’s Riksbank are expected to conclude rate hikes.

In Japan, Governor Kazuo Ueda hints at policy normalization in the future, contributing to a stronger yen.

Canada and Australia have recently maintained steady rates, signaling a readiness to hike if necessary.

A longer-lasting plateau in interest rates aims to provide stability, but central banks risk misinterpretation, which could lead to more tightening in the future. Inflation expectations in the eurozone and the US remain concerns.

For now, central banks are willing to pause in pursuit of a soft landing, hoping to avoid economic disruptions. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expresses hope for gradual economic slowdown without significant job losses.