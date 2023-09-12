Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Central Banks Set for Higher-for-Longer Era to Fight Inflation

By: News Wire

Date:

The global economy is moving toward a sustained period of low interest rates, and upcoming monetary decisions in developed countries are crucial in charting this course. Over the next week, key decisions will be made on borrowing costs for major currencies like the dollar and euro. While some outcomes are uncertain, there’s a growing consensus among central banks to remain vigilant about inflation. This theme emerged prominently at the recent Jackson Hole meeting.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The European Central Bank (ECB) faces a tough decision on whether to continue raising rates or pause. Economists are divided, and market odds have shifted due to data indicating a weakening German economy. Regardless of their choice, convincing financial markets of their commitment to tight policy amid economic challenges will be challenging.

The Federal Reserve, meeting next week, is cautiously optimistic about controlling inflation without harming the economy. Bond markets predict no rate hikes, and economists expect rates to remain steady. The focus will be on updated economic projections showing a potential year-end hike while keeping rates high to target 2% inflation.

The Bank of England (BOE) is likely to raise rates, but concerns about recession are growing among committee members, potentially signaling the end of aggressive rate hikes.

Swiss National Bank (SNB) may not need to raise rates, depending on the ECB’s decision. Norges Bank and Sweden’s Riksbank are expected to conclude rate hikes.

In Japan, Governor Kazuo Ueda hints at policy normalization in the future, contributing to a stronger yen.

Canada and Australia have recently maintained steady rates, signaling a readiness to hike if necessary.

A longer-lasting plateau in interest rates aims to provide stability, but central banks risk misinterpretation, which could lead to more tightening in the future. Inflation expectations in the eurozone and the US remain concerns.

For now, central banks are willing to pause in pursuit of a soft landing, hoping to avoid economic disruptions. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expresses hope for gradual economic slowdown without significant job losses.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UBA Records Significant Growth in Revenue, Profit and Key Metrics with a PBT of N404bn
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UBA Records Significant Growth in Revenue, Profit and Key Metrics with a PBT of N404bn

Naija247news, New York -
… ………………..Further Demonstrates Pan-African and Global Growth Declares Interim Dividend...

Benue Link: 18 passengers released,10 still in captivity – Commissioner

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ten out of the twenty eight...

Nigeria postal service revenue drops to N3.01bn in 2022

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The total revenue generated from postal...

Woman surrenders to police after stabbing boyfriend to death

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A middle-aged woman in Kagio town,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UBA Records Significant Growth in Revenue, Profit and Key Metrics with a PBT of N404bn

Banks & Finance 0
… ………………..Further Demonstrates Pan-African and Global Growth Declares Interim Dividend...

Benue Link: 18 passengers released,10 still in captivity – Commissioner

Security News 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ten out of the twenty eight...

Nigeria postal service revenue drops to N3.01bn in 2022

Economy 0
September 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The total revenue generated from postal...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights