BREAKING: Singer MohhBad is Dead

Sept 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, also known as Mohbad, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, rapper, entertainer, stage performer, and recording artist.

The former Marlian record signee reportedly died Tuesday at the age of 27.

Music executive Ovie shared the sad news on his X page #Ovieo on Tuesday evening.

“Confirmed. MohBad is dead. Sad, sad day,” he tweeted.

His songs include the number-one hits Real Hustlers, Ronaldo, Jaabo, and Balan Zia Gar. He has also provided the vocals for popular songs, including See My Bounzer, Fire, Oja, Adura, and Owaale.

Details of the rapper’s death are yet to be ascertained, as this is a developing story. (www.naija247news.com).