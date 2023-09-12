Menu
Benue Link: 18 passengers released,10 still in captivity – Commissioner

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ten out of the twenty eight Benue Links transport company passengers kidnapped on Sunday are still in captivity.

Benue Commissioner for Power, Energy and Transport, Mr Omale Omale confirmed this development in a telephone interview with newsmen.

A total of 18 passengers and two drivers were however earlier released unhurt, the commissioner added.

The Lagos-bound vehicle was intercepted between Ajaokuta and Okene in Kogi on Sept. 10.

“With the help of Police in Kogi and the vigilante in the area we were able to secure the two buses, drivers, and 18 passengers unhurt and have since arrived Lagos safely.

“However, 10 passengers are still with the kidnappers. Four from one bus and six from the other. The kidnappers have made contact with families of the victims and are making several demands for ransom.

“Government is in touch with the family members and will ensure that the passengers are all released unhurt,” the commissioner said.

He said that security personnel were on ground to ensure that all the passengers regain their freedom unhurt.

The commissioner assured that the company would take more measures to protect its teeming customers. (www.naija247news.com).

