Aiyedatiwa Pledges Loyalty To Akeredolu As Gov. Sacks Deputy’s Media Aides

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has once again affirmed his unwavering loyalty to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Aiyedatiwa, who temporarily assumed leadership in the Sunshine State during Governor Akeredolu’s medical treatment in Germany, denounced recent reports of disloyalty circulating in the media. In a statement released on Tuesday, Aiyedatiwa categorically stated that these reports were baseless and were disseminated by anonymous entities within the state, with the sole intent of tarnishing his reputation for political gain.

According to Aiyedatiwa, these false accusations are a continuation of a previous attempt to smear his image, which failed to yield any desired results. He asserted that he remains steadfast in his allegiance to Governor Akeredolu, emphasizing that no amount of fabricated stories can change his commitment.

Aiyedatiwa’s spokesman, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, further clarified that these faceless individuals are sponsored by those who perceive the deputy governor as a threat due to his strong relationship with Governor Akeredolu and his popularity among the people.

Aiyedatiwa also highlighted that he maintains regular communication with Governor Akeredolu regarding official state matters, ensuring there is no disconnect between them.

In a related development, Governor Akeredolu has disbanded the media team of the deputy governor, instructing all press crew members to return to their respective ministries and stations immediately. This decision was conveyed in a statement by Akeredolu’s spokesman, Richard Olatunde, with immediate effect. The affected appointees have been directed to surrender all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor.

The affected aides include Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to the Governor (New Media) Okunniga Oladipupo; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Abayomi Samson Adefolalu.