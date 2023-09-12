Afreximbank approves $40bn trade investment

September 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) is to double its financing of intra-African trade to 40 billion dollars on a revolving basis by 2026.

This bank’s intra-African trade financing stood at 20 billion dollars in 2021.

According to NAN, Mrs Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President, disclosed this at the Intra-African Trade Fair 2023 (IATF) Nigeria High-Level Business Roadshow on Monday in Lagos.

She added that Afreximbank had invested over $36 billion in the Nigerian economy since its creation in 1993 through trade and project financing.

“The Board of Afreximbank has approved and committed $1 billion to support the funding of the initiative and a $10 million grant that will facilitate the establishment and operationalisation of the adjustment fund”, she stated.

“We are also partnering with the AfCFTA Secretariat and AU to ensure a successful implementation of the Pan-African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS), with the view to facilitating the payment and settlements of trade transactions in local currencies.

“This will address the challenge of currency inconvertibility and foreign exchange shortages that hamper intra-African trade,” she said.

Awani added that Afreximbank was also leveraging digitalisation through the African Trade Gateway – a digital ecosystem created to facilitate intra-African trade.(www.naija247news.com).