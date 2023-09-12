Ace Nigerian rapper Mohbad dies at 27

In a sad turn of events, Mohbad, the exciting Nigerian musician, has passed away.

Talented rapper and singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been confirmed dead.

The entertainment industry and fans alike have been thrown into a state of mourning after reports from a close associate confirmed that the KPK crooner had passed away.

The news of Mohbad’s untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout the Nigerian music community, with prominent figures within the industry confirming the tragic event. While the cause of his passing remains undisclosed, the confirmation of his demise has left fans and colleagues in a state of grief.

Mohbad, born on June 8, 1996, carved a niche for himself in the Nigerian music scene with his unique style and street-hop sound. During his relatively short but impactful career, he released a string of hit songs that resonated with a wide audience. Some of his notable tracks include “Ponmo,” “Feel Good,” and the viral sensation “KPK (Ko Por Ke),” a collaboration with producer Rexxie.

“KPK” earned him significant recognition and nominations, with three nods at The Headies Awards in 2022, solidifying his position as a rising star in the Nigerian music landscape.

Mohbad’s contribution to the music industry and his ability to connect with fans through his music made him a beloved figure among music enthusiasts. His passing leaves a void in the industry, and he will be dearly missed by fans and colleagues alike.