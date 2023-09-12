Accounting Icon, Pa Akintola Williams, Passes Away At 104

The revered figure in the accounting field, Pa Akintola Williams, has peacefully passed away at the remarkable age of 104. Channels Television reported that he celebrated his 104th birthday on August 9.

Pa Williams made history as the first Sub-Saharan African to achieve chartered accountant status when he successfully passed the qualifying examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW) in 1949. His contributions to the development of the accounting profession in Nigeria were instrumental, including his role in the formation of the Association of Accountants in Nigeria, which later evolved into the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Furthermore, he was a founding member of ICAN and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, now known as the Nigerian Exchange Group. Pa Williams was a distinguished administrator, renowned accountant, accomplished management consultant, and a successful entrepreneur during his active career.

Following his early education in Nigeria, Pa Williams obtained a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with a specialization in Banking and Finance from the University of London in 1946, before becoming a Chartered Accountant in England.

His career began with the Inland Revenue as an assessment officer in 1950 and continued until 1952 when he left the civil service to establish Akintola Williams & Co., which eventually became the first indigenous firm of chartered accountants in Africa, known today as Deloitte & Touche Nigeria.