Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Accounting Icon, Pa Akintola Williams, Passes Away At 104

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The revered figure in the accounting field, Pa Akintola Williams, has peacefully passed away at the remarkable age of 104. Channels Television reported that he celebrated his 104th birthday on August 9.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Pa Williams made history as the first Sub-Saharan African to achieve chartered accountant status when he successfully passed the qualifying examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW) in 1949. His contributions to the development of the accounting profession in Nigeria were instrumental, including his role in the formation of the Association of Accountants in Nigeria, which later evolved into the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Furthermore, he was a founding member of ICAN and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, now known as the Nigerian Exchange Group. Pa Williams was a distinguished administrator, renowned accountant, accomplished management consultant, and a successful entrepreneur during his active career.

Following his early education in Nigeria, Pa Williams obtained a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with a specialization in Banking and Finance from the University of London in 1946, before becoming a Chartered Accountant in England.

His career began with the Inland Revenue as an assessment officer in 1950 and continued until 1952 when he left the civil service to establish Akintola Williams & Co., which eventually became the first indigenous firm of chartered accountants in Africa, known today as Deloitte & Touche Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Unity Bank Plc Reports Modest 2% Deposit Growth in H1 2022
Next article
Tinubu’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment More Important Than We Think – Tax Committee Chair
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Eyes Permanent G-20 Membership Despite AU Inclusion

Naija247news, New York -
Nigeria is actively seeking support to secure a permanent...

Tinubu’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment More Important Than We Think – Tax Committee Chair

Naija247news, New York -
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy...

Unity Bank Plc Reports Modest 2% Deposit Growth in H1 2022

Naija247news, New York -
Unity Bank Plc recently announced a slight 2% growth...

The Rules of Obeisance

Naija247news, New York -
When Nigerian President Bola Tinubu recently inaugurated his extensive...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Eyes Permanent G-20 Membership Despite AU Inclusion

Diplomacy 0
Nigeria is actively seeking support to secure a permanent...

Tinubu’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment More Important Than We Think – Tax Committee Chair

Political parties 0
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy...

Unity Bank Plc Reports Modest 2% Deposit Growth in H1 2022

Banks & Finance 0
Unity Bank Plc recently announced a slight 2% growth...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights