2 sales reps allegedly steal employer’s cell phones, arraigned

Lagos, Sept. 12, 2023 .

Two sales representatives, Tunde Mutiu and Awalu Abdullahi, who allegedly stole their employer’s carton of Tecno and Itel phones worth N805,900, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Mutiu, 20, and Abdullahi, 55, who reside at Agege area of Lagos, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Evenlyn Ehieniua, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Aug. 8, at Ikeja area of Lagos.

Ehieniua said that the defendants stole the cell phones belonging to the complainant, Mr Paul Chimeze.

He said that the defendants were caught by security guards, who handed them over to the police.

Ehieniua said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Naija247News reports that Section 287 (7) stipulates seven years jail term for stealing from one’s employer, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mr M. A Adegbaye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Adegbaye adjourned the case until Sept. 29, for mention.(www.naija247news.com)