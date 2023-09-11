Menu
UK’s “Royal Navy Warship, HMS Trent, Arrives in Lagos to Combat Illegal Activities”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

On Sunday, the Royal Navy warship, HMS Trent, docked in Lagos, Nigeria, marking its second visit to the country, as announced by the British High Commission. The mission of HMS Trent is to provide support in the ongoing battle against illegal activities in the sub-region, including piracy and illicit trafficking.

The British High Commission stated that this visit will facilitate capacity training and aid in enhancing maritime security in the region. HMS Trent set sail from Gibraltar, carrying a skilled boarding team comprising UK Royal Marines and a Puma surveillance drone. Its primary objective is to bolster the efforts of West African allies in developing capabilities to combat sea-based criminal activities and contribute to stability in the broader West African region.

With approximately £6 billion worth of UK trade passing through the Gulf of Guinea, one of HMS Trent’s key responsibilities is to promote stability in the region. This is achieved by providing training to partner navies to effectively combat criminal actors, fostering diplomatic ties, sharing knowledge, and conducting patrols to enhance security.

Commander Tim Langford, the Commanding Officer of HMS Trent, expressed his honor at the ship’s return to Nigeria. He emphasized the importance of the visit and the ship’s three-month deployment to West Africa, highlighting the Royal Navy’s longstanding engagement in the region and its enduring partnership with the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Jonny Baxter, the UK Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, highlighted the significance of the deployment, emphasizing how a “Global Britain” is actively addressing shared international security challenges. Nigeria is considered a vital and valued defense partner in West Africa, and the collaboration between the two countries aims to tackle common threats and enhance maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

This deployment aligns with the broader international effort led by the Friends of the Gulf of Guinea (FOGG), which supports Gulf of Guinea nations in implementing regional maritime security frameworks. The goal is to bring stability to a region that has witnessed disruptions to international shipping, endangerment of seafarers, and economic damage to local communities due to illegal activities.

