Strickland Knocks Out Adesanya To Become UFC Middleweight Champion

Sean Strickland, known for his polarizing persona, unleashed a relentless barrage of powerful punches to dethrone reigning champion Israel Adesanya and secure the UFC middleweight title in a grueling showdown held in Sydney on Sunday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Headlining UFC 293, Strickland, hailing from the United States, sent shockwaves through the MMA world by emerging victorious in a five-round slugfest against the highly-favored Adesanya, sealing his triumph with a unanimous decision from the judges (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).

In a jam-packed Qudos Bank Arena, Strickland’s precision strikes consistently found their mark on Adesanya’s head, keeping the champion on the defensive for the duration of the contest. Reflecting on his unexpected victory, Strickland admitted, “Never in a million years did I think I would be here,” as he handed Adesanya only his third loss out of 27 career fights. He added, “I thought I would be walking away a little broken up. I’m a little shocked that didn’t happen. This is the first time I’m lost for words.”

Notably, Strickland’s path to this championship bout was unconventional, as he stepped in on short notice when Adesanya’s scheduled opponent, Dricus du Plessis, was unavailable. His journey to the title included impressive wins over Abus Magomedov and Nassourdine Imavov, securing his fifth-ranked position.

In what marked the first UFC event in Sydney since 2017, the fighters cautiously sized each other up in the initial rounds amid a charged atmosphere. Strickland, 32 years old, aimed to capitalize on his wrestling and close-range striking abilities to engineer an upset. He made a significant move late in the first round, landing a powerful right-hand punch that sent Adesanya to the canvas.

Adesanya, however, regrouped in the second round, employing his signature kicks to devastating effect. Round three saw Adesanya threatening to seize control, but Strickland responded with a left hook as the fight endured until the final bell.

Strickland, with a professional record of 28-5, remained relentless throughout and engaged in verbal sparring with a bloodied Adesanya in the closing moments, securing a shocking title victory.

Additionally, on the main card, the towering Alexander Volkov, standing at a towering two meters (six feet seven inches), silenced the raucous crowd by submitting Australian Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight clash. Utilizing his five-inch height advantage, Russian Volkov confirmed his favoritism with an Ezekiel choke submission in the second round.

In another heavyweight encounter, New Zealander Justin Tafa delivered a knockout blow to American Austen Lane in the first round, connecting with a powerful left hook to the chin.

This event marked the second UFC spectacle in Australia for the year, following lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s triumph over local hero Alexander Volkanovski at Perth Arena in February.