Stock market returns 0.91% as investors gains N337bn

September 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bullish note. The growth is largely traceable to the growth in the share price of BUAFOOD and other 51 stocks.

The All Share Index and Market Capitalisation grew by 0.91% week on week to 68,143.34 points and N37.295 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.6 billion units of shares were traded in 44,189 deals, valued at N45.45 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 52 stocks emerged as gainers against 35 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

CWG led other gainers in the course of last week with 44.14% growth, closing at N5.78 from the previous close of N4.01.

TANTALIZER, OANDO, Beta Glass and OMATEK grew their share prices by 39.39%, 38.74%, 32.95% and 26.09% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: MCNICHOLS 24.56%, Guinea Insurance 24.14%, ABC Transport 18.95%, PZ 14.29% and FCMB 13.33% respectively.(www.naija247news.com).