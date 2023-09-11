Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market returns 0.91% as investors gains N337bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 11, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bullish note. The growth is largely traceable to the growth in the share price of BUAFOOD and other 51 stocks.

The All Share Index and Market Capitalisation grew by 0.91% week on week to 68,143.34 points and N37.295 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.6 billion units of shares were traded in 44,189 deals, valued at N45.45 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 52 stocks emerged as gainers against 35 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

CWG led other gainers in the course of last week with 44.14% growth, closing at N5.78 from the previous close of N4.01.

TANTALIZER, OANDO, Beta Glass and OMATEK grew their share prices by 39.39%, 38.74%, 32.95% and 26.09% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: MCNICHOLS 24.56%, Guinea Insurance 24.14%, ABC Transport 18.95%, PZ 14.29% and FCMB 13.33% respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Strickland Knocks Out Adesanya To Become UFC Middleweight Champion
Next article
FG obtains $163m loan to boost Wheat production
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I’ll faint if I see N1bn – Former Governor Bala Ngilari

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 11,2023. Former Governor of Adamawa State, Barr Bala Ngilari...

33 LCDAs: Akeredolu signs bill into law

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 11,2023. GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, weekend, signed...

Oil price skyrockets to $92.79 on output cut, may hit $107

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 11,2023. THE price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light, weekend, rose to...

Lagos retirees get N2bn

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 11,2023. Lagos State Government has disbursed N2.017 billion as...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I’ll faint if I see N1bn – Former Governor Bala Ngilari

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 11,2023. Former Governor of Adamawa State, Barr Bala Ngilari...

33 LCDAs: Akeredolu signs bill into law

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 11,2023. GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, weekend, signed...

Oil price skyrockets to $92.79 on output cut, may hit $107

Oil Markets 0
Sept 11,2023. THE price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light, weekend, rose to...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights