“Shehu Sani Commends Tinubu’s Efforts to End Dubai Visa Ban on Nigeria”

Former Kaduna Central Senatorial District representative, Senator Shehu Sani, has expressed his appreciation for President Bola Tinubu’s initiative to resolve the Dubai visa ban imposed on Nigeria by the United Arab Emirates. Sani conveyed his commendation in a statement shared via social media on Monday.

In October 2022, the United Arab Emirates Immigration authorities implemented a visa ban on Nigerians, rejecting all visa applications and making the fees non-refundable. While the exact reason for this ban remained undisclosed, Dubai authorities stated that the applications were on hold until issues between the UAE government and the Nigerian government were resolved.

Senator Shehu Sani hailed Tinubu’s efforts to address the Dubai visa ban as a positive step forward. However, he emphasized the need for the Federal Government to effectively tackle the activities of individuals engaging in unlawful conduct within the country to maximize the government’s efforts.

Sani noted, “The efforts by the FG to reach out to the UAE Government to end the Dubai Visa ban is a welcome development, but the Nigerian Government has a lot to do to checkmate the criminal activities of some of our unscrupulous citizens.”

He further stressed the importance of protecting Nigeria’s reputation and the hard-earned progress made by responsible citizens over the years. Sani asserted that no responsible nation would permit such criminal activities to persist.

Sani called for the identification and exclusion of individuals suspected or involved in violent crimes, drug trafficking, or racketeering by the Nigerian Immigration Service. He concluded by highlighting the necessity of addressing domestic issues and ensuring accountability within the country.

Senator Shehu Sani’s remarks underscore the significance of maintaining a positive international image while addressing internal challenges to enhance Nigeria’s standing in the global community.