Security Officer Kills Ex-girlfriend, Her Current Boyfriend and a Toddler in South Africa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A security officer attempted suicide after he allegedly shot dead three people including his ex-girlfriend in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The incident took place in the Nhlalakahle Informal Settlement in the early hours of Saturday morning, September 9, 2023.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the officer from a private security company allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s residence.

“An argument reportedly erupted and the suspect allegedly shot the woman, her current boyfriend and two children,” Netshiunda said.

“The ex-girlfriend, 27, her boyfriend and one child,3, were certified dead at the scene,”

Netshiunda said the other child,2, was rushed to hospital for treatment.

He said the suspect was later found on Bishopstowe Road after he allegedly shot himself in an apparent attempted suicide.

“He was also taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention under police guard. A firearm was found next to him.”

Police are investigating three counts of murder and an attempted murder.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson said their officers received numerous reports of a shooting incident in Northdale.

He said on arrival paramedics were met with total devastation. Multiple casualties had been shot. The crime scene was split in two.

“In the first scene paramedics found a 27-year-old female, a three-year-old girl had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The two-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.”

“In the other incident a few kilometres away, which appears to be linked, a male was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to hospital in a critical condition,” Jamieson concluded. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

