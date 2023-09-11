Nigerians Want Changes To Happen Quickly – Abdulsalami

Former Head of State Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) has told President Bola Tinubu’s administration that Nigerians want change.

Abdulsalami made the remarks on Sunday, when the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, paid him and another former head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, courtesy visits.

Suleiman Haruna, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information and National Orientation, made the announcement.

According to the Minister, visits to elders are part of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

The minister stated that the fatherly role they have played for this country over the years will be remembered.

He also informed them of the President’s determination to return Nigeria to its former glory.

Abdulsalami congratulated President Tinubu’s administration and the minister on their 100-day anniversary.

The information portfolio is a tough job, having to market the image of the government at a difficult time. The government faced a very difficult situation and inherited many challenges with the economy, fuel subsidies, and security.”

Nigerians, as a people, want changes to happen quickly. So, my message to them is they should join hands with the government to overcome these challenges, the former Head of State said.

Responding to questions from the media, the minister noted that elder statesmen have always been known to preach peace and unity.

President Tinubu is always talking about using our diversity for prosperity, and that is the message the elder statesmen also echoed here.

Nigeria is a very diverse country, and we should use that diversity positively for the progress and development of our dear nation, he said.