Naira Stability at Investors and Exporters Window,Parallel Market

September 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira was flat on the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) and the parallel market segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday, September 8.

The local currency maintained stability against the American currency during the trading session after it emerged that the Nigerian government has received the commitments of Indian investors to put about $14 billion into the economy.

At the close of business, the Naira remained unchanged at N736.62/$1 at the spot market yesterday despite the value of forex transactions rising by 58.2 per cent or $131.1 million to $153.55 million from the $66.43 million achieved on Thursday.

Also, in the black market, the domestic currency closed flat against the greenback on Friday at N929/$1.(www.naija247news.com).