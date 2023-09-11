Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Stability at Investors and Exporters Window,Parallel Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 11, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira was flat on the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) and the parallel market segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday, September 8.

The local currency maintained stability against the American currency during the trading session after it emerged that the Nigerian government has received the commitments of Indian investors to put about $14 billion into the economy.

At the close of business, the Naira remained unchanged at N736.62/$1 at the spot market yesterday despite the value of forex transactions rising by 58.2 per cent or $131.1 million to $153.55 million from the $66.43 million achieved on Thursday.

Also, in the black market, the domestic currency closed flat against the greenback on Friday at N929/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
INEC is a monumental disgrace – Osita Chidoka
Next article
NDLEA Uncover 399 pieces of IEDs being conveyed to Kaduna
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NAFDAC to improve herbal medicine products for global acceptance

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

NDLEA Uncover 399 pieces of IEDs being conveyed to Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 399 pieces of...

INEC is a monumental disgrace – Osita Chidoka

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 11,2023. Former Minister of Aviation and a chieftain of...

I’ll faint if I see N1bn – Former Governor Bala Ngilari

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 11,2023. Former Governor of Adamawa State, Barr Bala Ngilari...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NAFDAC to improve herbal medicine products for global acceptance

Health news 0
September 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

NDLEA Uncover 399 pieces of IEDs being conveyed to Kaduna

CrimeWatch 0
September 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 399 pieces of...

INEC is a monumental disgrace – Osita Chidoka

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 11,2023. Former Minister of Aviation and a chieftain of...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights