Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

N2bn Palliative: SERAP Gives 36 Governors Ultimatum To Disclose Details On Spending

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given the 36 state governors a week ultimatum to disclose details of spending on the N2 billion palliative received from the Federal Government.
In August, the Federal Government announced a N5 billion palliative package for each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to cushion the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy.
READ ALSO: Palliatives Should Go Beyond Distributing Bread, Beans – Ex-Rivers Commissioner
Last Friday, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, said the Federal Government has released only N2 billion from the N5 billion loan it offered to each state as a palliative to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.
However, in a statement on Sunday, SERAP asked the Nigerian governors to reveal details of the spending of the palliative received from Abuja.
The group’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, urged the respective states to “disclose details on spending of the N2 billion palliative recently disbursed to each state by the Federal Government, including the names of beneficiaries and details of the reliefs so far provided with the money.”
“It is in the public interest to publish the details on spending of the N2 billion palliative and any subsequent disbursement of funds to your government,” the statement read.
“Nigerians have the right to know how their states are spending the fuel subsidy relief funds. It is part of their legally enforceable human rights.
“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and your state to comply with our request in the public interest.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Germany Sack Coach Flick After Japan Humiliation
Next article
Strickland Knocks Out Adesanya To Become UFC Middleweight Champion
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Strickland Knocks Out Adesanya To Become UFC Middleweight Champion

Naija247news, New York -
Sean Strickland, known for his polarizing persona, unleashed a...

Germany Sack Coach Flick After Japan Humiliation

Naija247news, New York -
Germany have sacked coach Hansi Flick just nine months...

Leak Sex Video Of Moyo Lawal

Naija247news, New York -
Leak Sex Video Of Moyo Lawal is the trending...

German Chancellor To Visit Nigeria October – Presidency

Naija247news, New York -
The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Nigeria in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Strickland Knocks Out Adesanya To Become UFC Middleweight Champion

Other Sports 0
Sean Strickland, known for his polarizing persona, unleashed a...

Germany Sack Coach Flick After Japan Humiliation

FootBall 0
Germany have sacked coach Hansi Flick just nine months...

Leak Sex Video Of Moyo Lawal

Top Stories 0
Leak Sex Video Of Moyo Lawal is the trending...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights