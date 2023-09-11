Man Private Part, Testicle Disappear After Handshake In Cross River State

September 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

There was panic in Calabar after mob gathered to lynch two persons after a yet-to-be identified young man said his penis and testicles disappeared.

According to reports, the ugly incident happened moments ago at the roundabout linking Akai Effa (MCC Road) with the GoodLuck Ebele Jonathan bypass road in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Witnesses at the scene revealed that when the man felt his penis had disappeared, he immediately raised an alarm and removed his trousers and what he saw left him dismayed.

“What he saw was smaller than a grain of rice and there were no testicles too,” Jeremiah Archibong, the Board Secretary of the Association of Cross Online Journalists told CrossRiverWatch newsroom over the phone after he called the Police to intervene on the matter.

“The Police have since arrived and calmed the situation,” Mr. Archibong added.

In recent weeks, reports of male genitals magically disappearing after handshakes have been on the increase in Calabar.

A similar incident at Nyanghasang community of Calabar Municipal led to a Police raid which caused a reprisal by the community. A Police van was damaged and an entertainer, Kandy Umoh was among those arrested.

While Mr. Umoh was later released alongside a few others, nearly two dozen residents of the community were arraigned before a Magistrate Court and remanded at the Medium Security Custodial Center in Afokang.(www.naija247news.com).