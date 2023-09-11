Four killed,three injured in Spain train accident

September 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least Four people have died near Barcelona after being hit by a suburban train, authorities made this known on Monday.

The Civil Protection Agency, initially had reported three dead and one injured in Sunday night’s accident but later it said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

It has been reported that the group were leaving a music festival when they attempted to cross. The event, the Duro Techno Festival, was being held at the Montmelo race track. Train services along part of the line have been suspended with police on the scene. A local Civil Protection spokesman tweeted: “Circulation of trains suspended because of a multiple collision.

The victims are believed to have been in a group of seven people who were crossing the tracks outside of an authorised area. The tragedy happened just before 8.30pm between the stations of Parets del Valles and Granollers on a stretch of a railway line known as the R3 line.(www.naija247news.com).