Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Four killed,three injured in Spain train accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 11, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least Four people have died near Barcelona after being hit by a suburban train, authorities made this known on Monday.

The Civil Protection Agency, initially had reported three dead and one injured in Sunday night’s accident but later it said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

It has been reported that the group were leaving a music festival when they attempted to cross. The event, the Duro Techno Festival, was being held at the Montmelo race track. Train services along part of the line have been suspended with police on the scene. A local Civil Protection spokesman tweeted: “Circulation of trains suspended because of a multiple collision.

The victims are believed to have been in a group of seven people who were crossing the tracks outside of an authorised area. The tragedy happened just before 8.30pm between the stations of Parets del Valles and Granollers on a stretch of a railway line known as the R3 line.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NAFDAC to improve herbal medicine products for global acceptance
Next article
Olam Group denies forex fraud reports; shares slump.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Imo November 11 governorship poll: Anglicans queue behind Uzodimma

Naija247news, New York -
...As APC deputy governorship candidate, Lady Ekomaru is unveiled...

Olam Group denies forex fraud reports; shares slump.

Naija247news, New York -
Sept 11 - Singapore's Olam Group (OLAG.SI) on Monday...

NAFDAC to improve herbal medicine products for global acceptance

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

NDLEA Uncover 399 pieces of IEDs being conveyed to Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 399 pieces of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Imo November 11 governorship poll: Anglicans queue behind Uzodimma

Political parties 0
...As APC deputy governorship candidate, Lady Ekomaru is unveiled...

Olam Group denies forex fraud reports; shares slump.

Financials 0
Sept 11 - Singapore's Olam Group (OLAG.SI) on Monday...

NAFDAC to improve herbal medicine products for global acceptance

Health news 0
September 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights