Business News

FG obtains $163m loan to boost Wheat production

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has obtained a loan worth one hundred and sixty-three million dollars from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to scale up wheat production in the country.

The vice president, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this in Argungu, Kebbi State where he paid a condolence visit to the Argungu Emirate, state government, and the family of a renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Giro, who passed on recently.

According to the vice president, Kashim Shettima, the scheme will soon be launched in Jigawa State with a cultivation of fifty thousand hectares of land.

He noted the Federal Government also needs ten thousand hectares of land in Kebbi State for the production of wheat.

Furthermore, the Vice President detailed the upcoming launch of the wheat production scheme on November 10th, with a strong focus on Jigawa State, where 50,000 hectares of land would be cultivated to boost wheat production. In Kebbi, 10,000 hectares of land would also be allocated for the scheme.

“We have also obtained a $163m dollar loan from the African Development Bank for wheat production.

“The scheme would be launched on 10th November.

“We need 10,000 hectares of land in Kebbi. But the scheme would be well executed in Jigawa State with a cultivation of 50, 000 hectares of land to boost wheat production”, he affirmed.

He also assured that the federal government under the leadership of President Tinubu will fulfil all its promises made to Nigerians.(www.naija247news.com)





