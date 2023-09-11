FG obtains $163m loan to boost Wheat production

September 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has obtained a loan worth one hundred and sixty-three million dollars from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to scale up wheat production in the country.

The vice president, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this in Argungu, Kebbi State where he paid a condolence visit to the Argungu Emirate, state government, and the family of a renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Giro, who passed on recently.

According to the vice president, Kashim Shettima, the scheme will soon be launched in Jigawa State with a cultivation of fifty thousand hectares of land.

He noted the Federal Government also needs ten thousand hectares of land in Kebbi State for the production of wheat.

He also assured that the federal government under the leadership of President Tinubu will fulfil all its promises made to Nigerians.(www.naija247news.com)