Bilateral Ties

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians, resumes flight operations

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The United Arab Emirates, on Monday, lifted its months-long visa ban on Nigerians.

This is as Etihad and Emirates Airlines are to resume flight operations to Nigeria with immediate effect.

The decision follows talks between Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday in Abu Dhabi, have finalised a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.

“Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay,” the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed in a statement he signed Monday.

Details shortly…

Imo November 11 governorship poll: Anglicans queue behind Uzodimma
Emirates Airlines to resume immediate flights to Nigeria
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

