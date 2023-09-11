Menu
Anambra police kills one, rescue kidnap victim

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim after an exchange of gunfire with the fleeing abductors at Umuota Village, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, identified simply as Abuchi, from Orumba South LGA of Anambra State, was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday evening and was rescued after residents alerted the police.

The state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a press statement on Sunday, said the police operatives, while on anti-crime patrol in Obosi at about 7.30pm on Saturday, were stopped by residents of the area, who informed them about a kidnap incident.

He said, “One of the hoodlums was shot and arrested while others escaped, some with bullet wounds. One double-barrelled pistol, and two live and one expended cartridge were recovered from the gang.

“The arrested suspect gave his name as Nwasu Ikenna from Obosi. He identified those that escaped as Ebuka, aka Big; Chinedu Emmanuel, and Chukwu Ojoto.

“The hoodlum, who identified Ebuka as the leader of the gang, gave up the ghost on the way to hospital for treatment.”(www.naija247news.com).

