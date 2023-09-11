“Allegations of Wike’s Ambition to Weaken PDP for 2027 Presidential Run”

A senior member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pedro Obaseki, has leveled accusations against the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, claiming that Wike is actively working to undermine the PDP’s structures, with the aim of positioning himself for a 2027 presidential bid under the party’s banner.

Obaseki, who previously served as the Director of Planning and Strategy for the PDP’s 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, didn’t mince words when he referred to Wike as a ‘nobody.’ He argued that Wike had leveraged the PDP’s support and the goodwill of its influential members to ascend to power, only to later betray them.

The controversy erupted following Wike’s appearance on the Channels Television program, Politics Today, where he criticized certain aspects of the PDP’s performance and called for the suspension of presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and other prominent figures like Aminu Tambuwal. Wike cited issues of high-handedness, greed, and impunity within the party as reasons for his stance.

Obaseki, however, viewed Wike’s actions as part of a larger strategy to weaken the PDP and subsequently diminish the All Progressives Congress (APC), creating an opening for his own presidential ambitions in 2027. Obaseki emphasized that such intentions were transparent and cautioned Wike against overstepping his bounds.

Obaseki highlighted Wike’s history of pursuing personal goals, such as his involvement in the removal of Uche Secondus as PDP chairman, seen as an obstacle to Wike’s 2023 presidential aspirations. He accused Wike of undermining the party’s internal structures for his own benefit.

In conclusion, Obaseki called for a reevaluation of Wike’s role within the PDP, asserting that it was Wike who should face potential suspension due to his actions against party unity and coherence. Obaseki pointed to various PDP members who had left the party, attributing their departures to Wike’s influence and interference.

This controversy sheds light on the power struggles and personal ambitions within the PDP as it navigates the path towards future elections, particularly the 2027 presidential race.