Lifestyle News

Actress Moyo Lawal reveals identity of man in viral video, threatens legal actions

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has reacted to the leaked tape involving her and an undisclosed lover that went viral on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, Lawal stated that the video released was done without her consent, thereby violating her privacy and trust.

She disclosed that the video was recorded with her ex-lover, who she had planned to marry, and was never meant for public consumption.

The beautiful actress, however, threatened to take legal action for authorized distribution of the video.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Lawal stated that she would not allow it to break her spirit as she noted how she stayed celibate for years.

“A private video of mine from a while ago has been inappropriately shared without my consent, violating my privacy and trust,” Moyo Lawal said.

“I want to emphasize that this video done with my ex I was to marry at that time was never intended for public consumption and its unauthorized distribution is a branch of my personal boundaries. However, this criminal breach of privacy will be treated with legal action.

“It really hits me funny because I have always maintained a strict approach to my s3xuality, even going as far as being celibate for a few years, refusing to date often, and choosing to be alone most times.

However, I am determined to not let this unfortunate incident break my spirit.

“I appreciate the support and understanding of those who have reached out to me during this challenging time. Please know that your kindness and goodwill means the world to me”.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

