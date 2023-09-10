Yobe State Govt Targets 7,000 Children In Renewed Immunisation Drive

The Yobe State Government says it is doing all it can to scale up routine immunisation for an estimated 7,000 children in hard-to-reach communities across Geidam and Gulani Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Lawan Gana, stated this at a ceremony to flag off the 2023 routine immunisation exercise in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

According to him, the exercise will gulp about N200 million, which will be used for logistics, security and other procurement to enable vaccinators reach these communities.

Due to insecurity, the state accounts for over 25 percent of the estimated 2.2 million unvaccinated children in the country.

The state government held a meeting as part of efforts to address the challenge.

According to the National Library of Medicine, there are about 22.7 million children globally who have no access to lifesaving vaccines.

An estimated 3.1 million of this global population are in Nigeria

As part of efforts to scale up vaccination in the state, the Yobe State Government is targeting two of the remotest local government areas in the state.

The government hopes that the programme will be fully implemented and sustained, so every child in the state between the ages of one month and five years is fully vaccinated.