Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Wike To Flag Off Re-Surfacing, Rehabilitation Of Abuja Roads

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Federal Capital Territory’s Minister, Nyesom Wike, is scheduled to commence the revitalization and repair of existing roads, along with remedial work on key bridges in the FCT on Monday. This initiative, aimed at enhancing the FCT’s road infrastructure, was announced by the Ministry’s Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement released on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The re-surfacing project will encompass 135 roads spanning Garki, Wuse, Gwarimpa, and Maitama Districts, breathing new life into these roads. The official flag-off ceremony is slated to take place at 2 pm along the Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja.

This marks a significant milestone as the Minister embarks on his first major infrastructural development project, demonstrating his commitment to accelerate the nation’s capital’s infrastructural growth.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Some Boko Haram Insurgents Contemplating Returning To The Bush’, Repentant Terrorists Beg Govt For Help
Next article
Yobe State Govt Targets 7,000 Children In Renewed Immunisation Drive
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Wike Denies Inviting EFCC, ICPC To Investigate Predecessor Bello

Naija247news, New York -
Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has firmly refuted...

Yobe State Govt Targets 7,000 Children In Renewed Immunisation Drive

Naija247news, New York -
The Yobe State Government says it is doing all...

Some Boko Haram Insurgents Contemplating Returning To The Bush’, Repentant Terrorists Beg Govt For Help

Naija247news, New York -
Repentant Boko Haram terrorists have called on the government...

Aliko Dangote celebrates African Young Global Leaders

Naija247news, New York -
At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2011 in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Wike Denies Inviting EFCC, ICPC To Investigate Predecessor Bello

Political parties 0
Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has firmly refuted...

Yobe State Govt Targets 7,000 Children In Renewed Immunisation Drive

News 0
The Yobe State Government says it is doing all...

Some Boko Haram Insurgents Contemplating Returning To The Bush’, Repentant Terrorists Beg Govt For Help

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
Repentant Boko Haram terrorists have called on the government...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights