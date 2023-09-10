Wike To Flag Off Re-Surfacing, Rehabilitation Of Abuja Roads

The Federal Capital Territory’s Minister, Nyesom Wike, is scheduled to commence the revitalization and repair of existing roads, along with remedial work on key bridges in the FCT on Monday. This initiative, aimed at enhancing the FCT’s road infrastructure, was announced by the Ministry’s Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement released on Saturday.

The re-surfacing project will encompass 135 roads spanning Garki, Wuse, Gwarimpa, and Maitama Districts, breathing new life into these roads. The official flag-off ceremony is slated to take place at 2 pm along the Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja.

This marks a significant milestone as the Minister embarks on his first major infrastructural development project, demonstrating his commitment to accelerate the nation’s capital’s infrastructural growth.