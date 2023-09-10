Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Wike Speaks on Planning to invite EFCC to Arrest Ex-FCT Minister, Bello

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has rubbished speculations that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, is planning to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate his predecessor, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, over certain irregularities in the award of contracts and other such matters.

This was contained in a statement issued by FCTA director, Anthony Ogunleye.

Ogunleye stated that the reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever.

He said although Wike, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, he didn’t contemplate or authorise any action against anyone.

He added that the reports making the round are designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion.

He, therefore, urged the public and well-meaning Nigerians to exercise caution when they encounter such unfounded reports.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senegal’s Sall backs PM Ba as ruling coalition’s presidential candidate
Next article
You remain the best partner” – Peter Obi celebrates his wife as she turns a year older
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Storm over Obasanjo’s ‘rethink democracy’ stand

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 10,2023. The return of coups in some African countries...

You remain the best partner” – Peter Obi celebrates his wife as she turns a year older

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 10,2023. Politician, Peter Obi, has taken to social media...

Senegal’s Sall backs PM Ba as ruling coalition’s presidential candidate

Naija247news, New York -
DAKAR, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Senegal's President Macky Sall...

Gabon junta names former Eramet executive as petrol minister

Naija247news, New York -
LIBREVILLE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A junta that seized...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Storm over Obasanjo’s ‘rethink democracy’ stand

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 10,2023. The return of coups in some African countries...

You remain the best partner” – Peter Obi celebrates his wife as she turns a year older

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 10,2023. Politician, Peter Obi, has taken to social media...

Senegal’s Sall backs PM Ba as ruling coalition’s presidential candidate

Geopolitics 0
DAKAR, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Senegal's President Macky Sall...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights