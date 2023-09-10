Wike Speaks on Planning to invite EFCC to Arrest Ex-FCT Minister, Bello

Sept 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has rubbished speculations that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, is planning to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate his predecessor, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, over certain irregularities in the award of contracts and other such matters.

This was contained in a statement issued by FCTA director, Anthony Ogunleye.

Ogunleye stated that the reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever.

He said although Wike, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, he didn’t contemplate or authorise any action against anyone.

He added that the reports making the round are designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion.

He, therefore, urged the public and well-meaning Nigerians to exercise caution when they encounter such unfounded reports.(www.naija247news.com)