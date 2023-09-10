Wike Denies Inviting EFCC, ICPC To Investigate Predecessor Bello

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has firmly refuted recent online media reports alleging plans to involve the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in investigating the former FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, concerning contract award irregularities and related matters.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Anthony Ogunleye, the Director of Press in the FCT Ministry, issued a statement on Saturday, categorically stating that these reports are entirely baseless and lack any credibility. Ogunleye clarified that while Minister Wike has expressed concerns about irregularities during routine project inspections in the FCT, he never contemplated nor authorized any action to invite the EFCC or ICPC to investigate the former FCT Minister on these or any other issues.

Ogunleye emphasized that the online story in question is a mere fabrication, intended to create discord and confusion among the public. He urged the public to exercise caution and discernment when encountering such groundless reports.

The FCT Minister remains dedicated to transparently administering the Federal Capital Territory and will communicate any actions or decisions through official channels and in accordance with due process. The public is advised to dismiss the story entirely as an attempt to spread fake news and unnecessary tensions.

Barrister Nyesom Wike remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in fulfilling his duties and is committed to realizing the collective dreams for the FCT.