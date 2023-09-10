Menu
Flying Eagles

Victor Osimhen’s Hat-Trick Leads Super Eagles to Dominant 6-0 Win in AFCON 2023 Qualifier

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In a commanding display of football prowess, Victor Osimhen delivered a stunning hat-trick as the Super Eagles demolished Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

This resounding victory at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, saw Osimhen’s goal tally in the qualification series reach an impressive 10.

The scoring spree began with Osimhen’s clinical finish in the 13th minute, setting the tone for Nigeria’s dominance. Ademola Lookman of Atalanta added to the lead just before the half-hour mark, and the teams entered halftime with a 2-0 scoreline.

Upon resumption, Nigeria continued to control the game, and Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest extended the lead to 3-0 in the 51st minute.

Osimhen wasn’t done, as he netted his second goal in the 69th minute and completed his hat-trick ten minutes later, solidifying his position as a top scorer in the qualification series with 10 goals.

Samuel Chukwueze, who came on around the 72nd minute, contributed to the attacking spectacle with a goal in the 85th minute.

This victory marked one of the most significant wins for the Super Eagles in recent times, reminiscent of their 10-0 triumph over Sao Tome and Principe’s The Falcons and True Parrots Team in the reverse fixture last June, resulting in an aggregate score of 16-0.

With this triumph, Nigeria secured the top spot in Group A of the qualifiers for the upcoming Ivory Coast tournament. Over the course of six matches in the qualification campaign, they accumulated 15 points, losing only once to Guinea Bissau, who narrowly defeated them 1-0 earlier in the year. Nigeria now looks ahead to the AFCON 2023 with confidence as they aim for success on the international stage.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

