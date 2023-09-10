Menu
UBA’s Back to School Package Offers Exclusive Discounts, Benefits for Children, Parents

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is proud to announce its highly anticipated “Back2School” package, designed to provide exclusive discounts and benefits for both children and their parents.

As the new school session kicks off, UBA continues to fulfil its commitment to fostering a seamless educational journey with innovative offerings aimed at assisting parents in nurturing their children’s educational journey with ease.

UBA’s Head, Retail, Products and Sales, Prince Ayewoh explained that the bank recognises the pivotal role that education plays in shaping the future, which is why it developed strategic offerings and entered collaborations to enable families embrace the new school season with enthusiasm and confidence.

He said, “We want our customers – both old and new ones – to know that we are more than just a financial institution, we are a reliable partner in their daily journey. With exclusive discounts and benefits tailored for both children and parents, we aim to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with every new school season. This initiative reflects our holistic approach to banking, where we consider not only the financial needs of our customers but also their well-being and aspirations.”

With the UBA ‘Back2School’ package, parents are set to enjoy scholarships, affordable healthcare plans as well as a 13th-month cash reward for their wards when they open and maintain a UBA Kiddies and Teens Accounts with N5,000 for 12 months or N10,000 for six months.

Additionally, the bank is offering a UBA Personal loan, where parents can access up to N30million to enable them give their children and wards the kind of world-class education and life they deserve.

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who expatiated on the array of offerings to be enjoyed by the bank’s customers this season, said that by using a UBA prepaid or debit card, customers can now access to an exciting world of discounts for their children.

She said, “This season, UBA presents an array of exciting benefits that come with their prepaid or debit cards. Our customers now have access to a world of discounts that extend not only to their children but to themselves as well. For the students, for instance, their after-school learning is sorted with a 10% discount on ULesson packages when customers pay with their UBA card.

Continuing, she said, “Also, the bank has partnered with i-Fitness Gym, offering an exclusive opportunity for parents to de-stress during the school year, and by paying with a UBA card, parents can enjoy up to 30% off at any of their gyms nationwide, promoting a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.”

Ladipo shed light on the bank’s partnership with Aura by Transcorp; as she explained that using the UBA card, parents can book a rejuvenating staycation package through the Aura by Transcorp app and enjoy a generous 5% discount. “It is a perfect way for parents to recharge while entrusting their children’s education to capable hands,” she explained. She also added that parents can also get a relaxing massage at Oriki Spa, as they will enjoy a 10% discount using their UBA cards.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees’ group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

