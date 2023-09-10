Trailer rams into motorcycle,kills rider, injures two in Kwara

September 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Motorcycle rider has been killed while two passengers were injured in a crash involving a trailer in Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to reports, the incident occurred along Maraba/Zango-Kulende highway of Ilorin metropolis at about 2: PM on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogidan Ade, who confirmed the incident said the crash occurred when the driver of the trailer tried to avoid the Okada rider who entered his lane on high speed.

Ade blamed the deceased Okada rider for his recklessness which caused the avoidable accident.

He dismissed reports claiming that the three passengers on the motorcycle were crushed to death.

“Only the Okada rider lost his life in the incident, while two others were taken to the UNILORIN teaching hospital for medical treatment,” he stated.

