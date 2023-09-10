Tinubu meets UAE Authorities After G-20 Summit

President Bola Tinubu will meet with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after his G-20 Summit in India.

The Nigerian leader has been joining other world leaders at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit where he called for global unity and cooperation in tackling pressing challenges, fostering inclusiveness, and establishing a fairer world order.

In a statement on Sunday, the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced that Tinubu would meet UAE authorities during a technical stopover in Abu Dhabi.

“The meeting will serve as a follow-up discussion to address specific, salient issues within the bilateral relationship after conversations held during a recent visit by the UAE Ambassador to the President at the State House in Abuja,” Ngelale said.

“The President is to address lingering bilateral issues while maximizing the opportunity of the stopover to equally advance his investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the United Arab Emirates.”

It is however not clear what issues will be discussed, but it may not be unconnected with the visa ban slammed on Nigerians by the UAE authorities in October 2022. The ban was imposed shortly after the Emirates suspended flights over its inability to repatriate trapped funds.

Last month, President Tinubu hosted the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, at Aso Rock, directing that the issues affecting relations with the Emirates Airline, and issuance of visa to Nigerians be resolved immediately.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!