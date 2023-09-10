She is Hustling For Highlights – Mercy Eke Stirs Reaction With Her Steamy Kiss With Pere .

Sept 10,2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner and current All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has caused a stir online with her steamy kiss with housemate, Pere Egbi..

During their Saturday night party, the reality stars were seen locking lips as they hit the dance floor. Though the kiss was short and more like a peck on the lips, it left many talking. Many stated that the reality star was looking for highlights and trying to form a ship with other male housemates as they also questioned how many housemates she would get intimate with.(www.naija247news.com)