Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

She is Hustling For Highlights – Mercy Eke Stirs Reaction With Her Steamy Kiss With Pere .

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Sept 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner and current All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has caused a stir online with her steamy kiss with housemate, Pere Egbi..

During their Saturday night party, the reality stars were seen locking lips as they hit the dance floor. Though the kiss was short and more like a peck on the lips, it left many talking. Many stated that the reality star was looking for highlights and trying to form a ship with other male housemates as they also questioned how many housemates she would get intimate with.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Beauty Without Brains is an Empty Vessel” – Caroline Danjuma
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Beauty Without Brains is an Empty Vessel” – Caroline Danjuma

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
Sept 10,2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Nollywood actress and reality star, Carolina Hutchins...

Actor Ninalowo’s Estranged Wife Opens New IG Account, Breaks Silence After Marriage Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
Sept 10,2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Bunmi, estranged wife of actor Bolanle Ninalowo,...

Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 10,2023. People walk past destroyed houses after an earthquake...

Why ‘Ifa oracle’ selected RCCG Pastor, Olaoye, as new Soun

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 10,2023. There has been controversial news in some quarters...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Beauty Without Brains is an Empty Vessel” – Caroline Danjuma

Entertainment 0
Sept 10,2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Nollywood actress and reality star, Carolina Hutchins...

Actor Ninalowo’s Estranged Wife Opens New IG Account, Breaks Silence After Marriage Crash

Entertainment 0
Sept 10,2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Bunmi, estranged wife of actor Bolanle Ninalowo,...

Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000

Africa 0
Sept 10,2023. People walk past destroyed houses after an earthquake...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights