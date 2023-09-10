Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

PZ Cussons’ delisting local unit suggests little faith in Nigeria’s economic recovery

By: The Editor

Date:

High inflation and volatile naira among headwinds for consumer goods group

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Coast to coast coups in Africa raise concerns about the spread of instability. In Nigeria, the continent’s largest democracy, economic worries trump political ones. President Bola Tinubu’s government has implemented a series of liberal reforms in the hopes of reviving local finances. Recovery will be hard won. Consumer goods group PZ Cussons wants to reorganise its operations in the country. It is unlikely to be the only company to do so.

There are a number of reasons why Cussons plans to buy out shareholders and delist its local subsidiary from the Nigerian stock exchange. Inflation reached an 18 year high in July. Nigeria’s currency, the naira, is volatile. A failed roll out of new banknotes earlier this year hit basic transactions. The central bank floated the currency in June in a bid to improve liquidity and dollar access. Since then, the naira has fallen sharply in value.

Shares in PZ Cussons’ main London listed business have dropped along with the Nigerian currency. Cussons was formed in Sierra Leone in the 19th century. Nigeria is one of its fourth most important markets and the biggest in Africa.

Cussons will pay £23mn to buy back a 27 per cent stake in PZ Cusson Nigeria. Doing so should simplify the company’s governance structure.

Other companies may be tempted to follow the same route. Unilever, Nestlé, Guinness (owned by Diageo) Cadbury (owned by Mondelez) and GSK are among the western companies that maintain stock market listings in the country. These were once viewed as a way to attract local talent and improve local sales.

Not every company with a local listing will have the same option, however, particularly the ones that listed at the behest of regulators. Airtel Africa’s shares have been dual-listed in London and Nigeria since the company joined markets in 2019. South African peer MTN also maintains a Nigerian listing. Telecoms and infrastructure providers will find it harder to leave Nigeria’s stock market than suppliers of soap and toothpaste.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UBA’s Back to School Package Offers Exclusive Discounts, Benefits for Children, Parents
Next article
Biden Commends Tinubu’s ‘Strong Leadership’ As ECOWAS Chair
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Iran Hails African Countries’ Resistance to ‘Colonialism’

Naija247news, New York -
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday lauded African countries...

Iran to help Burkina Faso build new oil refinery: Minister

Naija247news, New York -
Iran will contribute to building an oil refinery in...

Biden Commends Tinubu’s ‘Strong Leadership’ As ECOWAS Chair

Naija247news, New York -
President Joe Biden, on Sunday, commended President Bola Tinubu...

UBA’s Back to School Package Offers Exclusive Discounts, Benefits for Children, Parents

Naija247news, New York -
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Iran Hails African Countries’ Resistance to ‘Colonialism’

Geopolitics 0
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday lauded African countries...

Iran to help Burkina Faso build new oil refinery: Minister

Geopolitics 0
Iran will contribute to building an oil refinery in...

Biden Commends Tinubu’s ‘Strong Leadership’ As ECOWAS Chair

Bilateral Ties 0
President Joe Biden, on Sunday, commended President Bola Tinubu...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights