CrimeWatchNigeria

NDLEA Intercepts Illicit Drugs Hidden In Tins Of Tomato

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 10, 2023.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has uncovered illicit drugs concealed in tins of tomato paste.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Sharing videos and photos of the discovery, Babafemi wrote, “Narco-trend update: This is yet another reason why we tell you some human minds are so flagitious as this video shows the moment #ndlea_nigeria officers discovered tins of tomato paste used to conceal illicit drugs.

“Shine your eyes 👀and be careful with what you pick up from people.”(www.naija247news.com).

