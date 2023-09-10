Iran to help Burkina Faso build new oil refinery: Minister

Iran will contribute to building an oil refinery in Burkina Faso and will supply the West African country with oil products it needs, according to a statement from Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji.

Owji said on Tuesday after a meeting with Burkinabe Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba in Tehran that petroleum sector cooperation between Iran and Burkina Faso will expand in the future as part of agreements reached between the two countries in recent months.

“It was agreed in the meeting with foreign minister of Burkina Faso that a refinery will be constructed through cooperation between engineers and experts of the two countries based on agreement signed earlier,” the minister told reporters after the meeting.

Owji said that he and Rouamba had also agreed on the launch of oil products exports from Iran to Burkina Faso.

He did not elaborate on financial details of petroleum contracts signed between Iran and Burkina Faso but said that the African country has some good mines that can service the needs of Iran’s metals sector.

Rouamba, who has been in Iran for an official visit since early on Monday, said after the meeting with Owji that Burkina Faso seeks to import oil products from Iran to respond to rising domestic demand for fuels in her country.

She said her talks with Owji had centered on the results of previous discussions between Burkinabe trade officials and the Iranian authorities.

The minister said there is a bright perspective for cooperation between engineering companies of the two countries for construction of a new refinery in Burkina Faso.