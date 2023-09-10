INEC Is Africa’s Monumental Sham, Says Chidoka

Osita Chidoka, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has strongly criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its handling of the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP, along with Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP), contested the victory of Bola Tinubu from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February poll. They urged the court to invalidate his win, citing, among other issues, INEC’s failure to perform real-time transmission of results to the election portal.

However, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) ruled that INEC had the discretion to transmit results in the manner it saw fit. Despite the court dismissing the petition and confirming Tinubu’s win, Chidoka held INEC responsible for not fulfilling its pre-election promise to transmit election results electronically in real-time.

Chidoka expressed his disappointment, stating, “INEC is a monumental disgrace, an organization I am ashamed to be associated with as a Nigerian.” He criticized INEC’s inability to electronically transmit election results in real-time, especially given the assurances made during the Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun governorship elections.

Chidoka had previously called for third-party verification of the INEC system to ensure a glitch-free election day, but INEC’s admission of a glitch on election day disappointed him. He argued that despite not thoroughly testing the system, INEC’s legal defense was shameful.

In his view, INEC’s struggles with these issues reflect poorly on Nigeria in the international community. He questioned why Nigeria, with its large population, cannot conduct elections as efficiently as countries like India and Indonesia.